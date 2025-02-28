Mock air crash search & rescue operations held in city

Kolkata: The second day of the National Aeronautical Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX 2025) concluded with a full-scale search and rescue (SAR) operation, simulating an aviation distress scenario.

Organised by the Kolkata Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) under the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the exercise scenario involved a fictitious Cessna 172 aircraft, en route from Raipur to Kolkata, which disappeared from radar over Jamshedpur at approximately 10:30 AM IST.

Upon losing radar contact, Kolkata Air Traffic Control (ATC) activated RCC Kolkata, which in turn alerted all relevant agencies. Search and rescue operations were promptly initiated after receiving the distress signal. RCC coordinated with local administration and disaster response teams to locate the missing aircraft.

A model crash site had already been positioned at Uluberia for the drill. A helicopter from Barrackpore was dispatched to locate the aircraft which was later spotted as small yellow wreckage surrounded by onlookers.

Rescue teams arrived swiftly at the site, successfully evacuating all five simulated passengers and providing necessary medical aid. The exercise effectively demonstrated the efficiency of coordinated emergency response procedures. Kolkata RCC confirmed that the exercise was executed smoothly, yielding valuable insights into preparedness, decision-making, and operational efficiency among the participating agencies.

The operation involved Kolkata ATC centre, IAF, INMCC, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), police and fire services.

The two-day event began on February 27 with a seminar at Kolkata, featuring expert-led sessions on cutting-edge SAR technologies, best practices, and inter-agency collaboration. These discussions focused on enhancing coordination, strengthening operational readiness, and improving response efficiency during aviation emergencies.