‘Mobocracy can’t derail democracy’

Darjeeling: Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose reacting to incidents of arson and rioting in certain areas of Hooghly, stated that such acts will be crushed with an iron hand. He further stated that the 'state is determined to put an end to arson and looting'.

Talking to media persons in Darjeeling on Sunday, the Governor said: "Mobocracy cannot derail democracy on the street. The law breakers and perpetrators will soon realise that they are playing with fire. The enforcement of forces has already rushed to the spot. The culprits will be booked tonight itself and be put behind bars. We are determined to put an end to this kind of hooliganism and the last nail driven deep."