Mobile veterinary unit launched in Matigara

Siliguri: A Mobile veterinary unit was launched for Matigara Block by the Matigara Panchayat Samiti. This unit will provide treatment, including surgeries, to stray as well as domestic animals.



This initiative has been taken by the Animal Resource department of the government of West Bengal and the Matigara Panchayat Samiti is managing the unit. On Friday, Sribash Biswas, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Matigara Block launched the unit at Matigara BDO office. Bhola Ghosh, vice-president of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and others were present at the event. “There are National Highways under Matigara Block. We frequently see that stray dogs and other animals meet with accidents on the highway. Many die without treatment. The state government has launched this project to save animals. This unit will provide treatment to such animals and will also visit door-to-door for the treatment of domestic animals,” said the BDO. It is learnt that camps will be organised in different areas, including remote areas under the block where they will make people aware about the project and also provide treatment.

This unit will be available daily except Sunday, 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month, from 9 am to 5 pm. A toll-free helpline number — 1962 — has been provided where anyone can call for any animal-related help, including accidents. The van will reach the spot. “We are trying to provide the service round-the-clock. I had a talk with the department officials already,” the BDO added.