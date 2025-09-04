‘Mobile School’ initiative launched in villages ahead of Teachers’ Day

BALURGHAT: On the eve of Teachers’ Day, a unique initiative has been introduced near Balurghat with the launch of a Mobile School in Kashimbee and Kholapara villages. The project, conceptualised by Geography teacher Tuhinshubhra Mandal of Ayodhya Kalidasi Vidyaniketan, seeks to rekindle students’ interest in education and ensure regular school attendance.

Explaining the idea, Mandal said: “The main objective is to encourage students to remain connected with learning and prevent irregular attendance. Children often miss school due to mobile addiction, household responsibilities or financial constraints and gradually drop out. By taking education beyond the classroom into nearby villages, we can make learning engaging while reducing absenteeism.”

Classes in the Mobile School are being conducted in open spaces, enabling children to learn amidst nature. Mandal believes this helps overcome the psychological barriers students sometimes face within four walls. Lessons are blended with cultural activities such as recitation, songs, drama and games to make learning enjoyable.

Initially, students from Kashimbee and Kholapara have joined and plans are underway to extend the initiative to other villages connected with Kalidasi Vidyaniketan. Sessions are held outside regular school hours or on holidays so that students remain motivated without disrupting formal education.

Parents too have been engaged in the process. They were urged to discourage children from spending idle time on mobile phones or roaming aimlessly and instead encourage them to attend both formal and mobile classes.

Among those present was Shikha Barman Debnath, mother of Class VII student Jyoti Debnath. She welcomed the initiative, saying: “We truly appreciate Tuhin Sir’s effort. As parents, we already try to send our children to school regularly. After this, we will be even more committed.”

The Mobile School has taken its first steps with a small group of children but Mandal hopes it will grow into a wider movement across villages, fostering a culture of education rooted in both discipline and creativity.