Mobile medical unit launched at Islampur block

Raiganj: In a significant step towards improving healthcare access in rural areas, the health officials of Islampur block on Thursday introduced a Mobile Medical Unit for residents at Ramganj Rural Hospital in Islampur of North Dinajpur district. The service was inaugurated by Abdul Karim Chowdhury, MLA of Islampur, in the presence of Kanaiyalal Agarwal, Chairman of Islampur Municipality, and Mosur Alam, Block Medical Officer of Health. Health officials stated that the service would be extended to more remote villages in phases, strengthening the public health delivery system in the Islampur block of North Dinajpur district. The Mobile Medical Unit aims to provide primary healthcare services directly to people living in remote and marginal villages. Through this initiative, villagers will receive on-the-spot medical consultations and free medicines. The unit is also equipped to offer essential diagnostic services such as blood pressure measurement, blood tests, and blood sugar examinations at no cost. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Abdul Karim Chowdhury said: “ The programme reflected the vision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take healthcare facilities to the doorsteps of rural households. The well equipped van with medical aids, medicines and doctors who will regularly visit villages to treat patients on the spot. Elderly people and those who find it difficult to travel long distances to health centers would be the major beneficiaries of the service”. Local residents welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm. Siddiqui Alam of Ramganj stated: “This Mobile Medical Unit as a humanitarian programme that would ensure easy access to healthcare for villagers and reduce their dependence on distant hospitals”.