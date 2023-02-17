Mobile ICDS unit offers food to street children

ALIPURDUAR: A mobile Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) unit has been launched as a pilot project in Alipurduar to bring street children back into the mainstream of society. About 35 street children of Alipurduar city were earmarked as beneficiaries for this scheme by the joint effort of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) helped by a voluntary organisation. Under this project, each street child will get food through the ICDS centre, delivered by the voluntary organisation at locations where they are based.



“In the past we have been constantly trying to bring the street children under the ICDS scheme but after a few days they do not turn up at the centre. Now we reach out to them at their locations instead. The project has been inspired by Duare Sarkar, where the Government goes to the doorstep,” stated Pranay Dey, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO,) Alipurduar.

The scheme was initially started for 30 to 35 children. “Our main aim is to provide this facility to each and every street child so that they can grow up healthily like other children of our society and not suffer from malnutrition. Based on the outcome of this project, we will decide on the future steps for this pilot project. ICDS centres are for all children from all stratas of the society,” added the CDPO.

The scheme also provides a “Prajatna” kit for the children. The kit contains a comb, soap, a paste along with a brush.Larry Bose, a local resident of Alipurduar stated: “Every day we used to see these street children begging for food at fast food stalls near us. We hope that this initiative provides them food.”