Mobile forensic labs to boost crime investigations across North Bengal

Jalpaiguri: Mobile forensic laboratories are set to be launched shortly in North Bengal to ensure faster collection of evidence from crime scenes and their swift dispatch for scientific examination. Advanced vehicles for the mobile forensic units have already reached all eight districts of the region.



Samples collected by these mobile units will be examined at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Jalpaiguri, which caters to multiple districts of North Bengal. “The mobile forensic laboratory vehicles will start functioning very soon,” said Dr. Mousumi Rakshit, assistant director of the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Jalpaiguri.

The Jalpaiguri Regional Forensic Science Laboratory conducts forensic examinations for serious crimes such as murder, rape, suicide, suspected poisoning cases and POCSO cases. The laboratory has specialised departments for biology, toxicology and serology and tests a wide range of samples, including blood, viscera, semen, serum, skin tissue, eye fluid, poisoning materials and fire scene evidence. At present, samples from eight districts—from Malda to Cooch Behar—are sent to the laboratory.

However, officials said delays often occur as forensic experts have to travel long distances to reach crime scenes, during which crucial evidence may be contaminated or destroyed due to public presence. The newly introduced mobile forensic laboratory vehicles, equipped with modern kits and trained experts, will allow on-site collection, preservation and secure transportation of samples.

Dr. Rakshit noted that under the new criminal justice laws, forensic experts are now mandatorily required to visit crime scenes in cases punishable with more than seven years’ imprisonment. “With the rise in cases such as murder, rape and POCSO, the mobile forensic labs will significantly speed up investigations and help in submitting reports faster,” she said.

Samples from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts will be tested at the Jalpaiguri Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, while Malda and the two Dinajpur districts will be excluded from its jurisdiction.