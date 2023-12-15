Mobile ATM service launched in Raiganj

Raiganj: With an aim to provide banking service at the doorstep of customers, the Raiganj Central Cooperative Bank Limited, with the assistance of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), has introduced Mobile ATM service in Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. This service was inaugurated by Tilak Chowdhury, the chairman of the board of directors of Raiganj Central Cooperative Bank Limited and Aranab Pramanik, the district manager of NABARD of North Dinajpur district on Thursday.



It was reported that the authorities of Raiganj Central Cooperative Bank Limited purchased a Mobile ATM Van for Rs 15 lakh provided by NABARD. This van has been visiting the far-flung rural areas of Raiganj. Residents are withdrawing and depositing money using their ATM cards from the ATM Van.

Arnab Pramanik said: “ATM facility is absent in most of the rural areas of Raiganj. Villagers have to visit far away places to withdraw money from ATMs. Considering their difficulties, we provided Rs 15 lakh to the authorities of Raiganj Central Cooperative Bank Limited to purchase a Mobile ATM van. They introduced this service with our assistance. Now rural populace will be able to withdraw money using their ATMs at their doorsteps.”