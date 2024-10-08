Mob vandalises police van as victim’s body brought for cremation

Kolkata: Situation in Kultali, South 24-Parganas became heated after police were attacked on Tuesday while the villagers were conducting a rally with the body of the deceased nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered recently.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP of Joynagar, Pratima Mondal visited the house of the deceased girl and assured her family members of all assistance.

Sources said, once the body reached the village in Joynagar following autopsy in Kalyani JNM Hospital, local residents rallied with it, demanding justice. When police reached the spot to stop the rally, the villagers allegedly started an agitation, forcing the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baruipur to deboard his car and walk to the village.

During the cremation, a woman police personnel fell ill. While she was being taken away by other cops, the villagers allegedly put up a blockade in front of the police car. When the villagers were asked to give way, the mob allegedly vandalised a police van. Later, a large contingent of police force along with a few senior officers of Baruipur Police District rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Although the autopsy report findings are yet to be officially revealed, sources said the AIIMS doctors told cops that the post mortem examination suggested that she was strangled and killed.