‘Mob rule’ reigns in Bihar, says TMC after doctor assaulted for treating rape survivor’s mother

Kolkata: The incident in Bihar, where a doctor was brutally assaulted with an iron rod by a mob for treating the mother of a gang rape survivor, has raised concerns with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioning the law and order situation during the NDA government’s tenure in the state.

Calling the attack a disturbing example of the threats faced by those supporting survivors of sexual violence, the party criticised the silence and inaction that followed the assault, describing it as reflective of deeper systemic failures.

TMC on social media alleged that the doctor was dragged out of the house, tied with a tree and then severely beaten up by iron rods and sticks as he dared to treat the mother of a gang rape survivor.

The ruling party in Bengal criticised the Bihar government and its police for failing to prevent crimes, apprehend criminals, or deliver justice to victims. TMC also alleged that mob rule reigned in Bihar under the NDA government.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress stated: “Rotten System’ Under NDA: Mob Rule Reigns in Bihar as Doctor Brutally Assaulted for Treating Rape Survivor’s Kin. Under the @BJP4India-led NDA Govt., Bihar has descended into a LAWLESS ABYSS!

A doctor was dragged out, bound to a tree, and savagely beaten to a bloody pulp with iron rods and sticks. His crime? Daring to treat the mother of a gang rape survivor.”

Blaming the police and administration, TMC stated: “The incompetent police and administration have failed to prevent crime, apprehend criminals, or deliver justice. Emboldened by this rotting system, mobs now play judge, jury, and executioner.”

TMC also condemned an incident that occurred in Uttarkhand where a BJP activist allegedly forced his own dauhter to be gang-raped eight times by her boyfriend and his friends.

The ruling party in Bengal in a social media post, wrote: “A @BJP4India functionary from Haridwar committed an UNTHINKABLE CRIME, allowing her own daughter to be gang-raped EIGHT TIMES by her boyfriend and his friends while she stood by and watched. This horrific incident occurred in CM @pushkardhami’s Uttarakhand. That such degenerates hold positions in the BJP exposes the rot within the party’s ranks. @NCWIndia, DO YOUR JOB, FOR ONCE!”