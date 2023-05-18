Mob ransacks hospital over patient’s death, assaults doc

RAIGANJ: After the death of a snake bite patient, a group of people raided the emergency unit of Itahar Block Hospital of North Dinajpur district and ransacked it. The doctor on duty Sariful Ali was also beaten up.



One Pintu Paul (36 years) of Sayedpur of South Dinajpur district was bitten by a snake on Wednesday night. He was then brought to the Itahar Block Hospital.

“Last night a snake bite patient was brought to our hospital. We administered primary medication. At around 9.30 pm he was referred to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital where he died later. This morning at around 8 when I came to the hospital to attend to patients in the maternity ward, a mob of intoxicated people started an altercation with me near the emergency. Then they started beating me. I received an injury on my head,” stated Sariful Ali.

A complaint was lodged at the local police station. Amit Biswas, BDO Itahar said: “We had a talk with the police also. They are investigating the matter. The attackers will be caught soon.”

The mob smashed the window panes and furniture of the hospital. Police immediately moved to the spot and started an investigation. The other doctors, nursing staff and hospital workers, sporting black badges, launched a cease work immediately.