Mob-heckling of lawyers case: HC issues contempt rule against 8 individuals

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday issued a contempt rule against eight individuals accused of heckling lawyers near the court premises on April 25.

A special three-judge bench comprising Justices Arijit Banerjee, Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Rajarshi Bharadwaj issued the rule after perusing a report submitted by the Kolkata Police which identified 16 individuals involved in the incident, based on CCTV footage and other evidence.

The report mentioned that a new police picket has been established in front of 10, Kiran Shankar Roy Road, besides making daily police arrangements. On May 2, the court had directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to investigate and submit a report on the incident, alongside ensuring the protection of the affected lawyers. The bench, on Monday, noted that the alleged contemnors were represented by advocates but had not submitted affidavits. The court directed them to file replies by June 16, when the case is next scheduled for hearing.

The court’s earlier observations on April 28 highlighted concerns of criminal contempt, citing interference with the administration of justice and scandalising the judiciary.

Notices were issued to the eight alleged contemnors, with copies of affidavits and related materials provided, allowing them two weeks to respond.

The court’s attention had been drawn by the members of the Calcutta High Court Bar which filed the contempt of court petition, alleging a violent mob made derogatory comments about Justice Biswajit Basu during protest demonstrations outside the chamber of senior advocate and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya opposite to High Court premises. The incident created an air of panic among the advocates practising at the High Court.

The protestors had accused the senior advocate of being instrumental in the cancellation of jobs of candidates by the court. They allegedly used derogatory language against Justice Basu for some of his negative observations in some of these cases.