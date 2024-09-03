Mob fury: Bus torched at Daulatpur by protestors

BALURGHAT: On Monday protestors belonging to tribal communities set fire to a government bus. The incident occurred at Daulatpur.



The district of South Dinajpur has been gripped by unrest following the incident of sexual assault on a minor. In protest, the United Forum of All Adivasi Organisations had called for a 12-hour strike across the district on Monday. However, the strike was officially called off after discussions with the district police on Sunday afternoon. Despite the withdrawal, tensions flared up in the Bansihari and Daulatpur areas on Monday morning, leading to an incident where protestors set fire to a government bus. The bus, which was en route from Gangarampur to Kalna, was stopped near Daulatpur by a group of strike supporters. The passengers were forced off the bus and the vehicle was subsequently set ablaze. Prompt action by the police and fire department prevented the fire from causing further damage but the bus sustained significant damage.

This incident has highlighted a severe lack of coordination within the tribal community, as the message of the strike’s withdrawal failed to reach all parts of the district. While areas like Balurghat and Gangarampur saw normal life with open shops and regular traffic, Bansihari remained tense with a section of the tribal population determined to enforce the strike. The police have launched an investigation to identify and arrest those who are responsible for the bus fire.

Local political leaders have expressed concern over the division within the tribal community, which led to the chaos despite the strike being withdrawn. The minor girl is currently undergoing treatment at Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital. Speaking about the incident, Officer-in-Charge of the Harirampur Traffic Unit, Jayatal Biswas, said: “On Monday morning, I received information that a government bus was vandalised and set on fire in the Kartipara area. I immediately rushed to the spot. Fortunately, a fire engine arrived promptly and managed to bring the fire under control.”