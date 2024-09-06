Mob attacks cops during night-long stir; road closure causes traffic snarls

Kolkata: Massive traffic congestion took place on Vidyasagar Setu and Nivedita Setu on Thursday morning due to the ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement in the city that commenced on Wednesday night.



According to sources, due to the closure of several roads from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, several vehicles, including buses and cars, were stuck on Kona Expressway, Andul Road and other feeder roads of Howrah.

At the Sinthi More, a large number of protestors had gathered and remained there till Thursday morning. Meanwhile, early on Thursday morning, several vehicles started approaching the Nivedita Setu to enter the city limits. But due to the protest, police diverted the vehicles towards the Vidyasagar Setu resulting in traffic snarls.

Vehicular movement along the Vidyasagar Setu became normal after 9:30 am.

In another incident during the movement, cops were allegedly attacked by a violent mob in the Garia area. It was alleged that a man in an inebriated condition was passing lewd comments at several women during the protest. The accused was caught by the protestors and allege dly manhandled.

Police intervened and rescued the accused. While he was being taken to the police station, a section of the protestors assaulted several cops.