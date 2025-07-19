Mob attacks BJP MLA, ransacks his vehicle

Cooch Behar: BJP MLA Sushil Barman was attacked and his vehicle damaged by a mob allegedly affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Cooch Behar district on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Following the incident, the legislator lodged a formal police complaint.

According to a police officer, one of Barman’s security guards and his personal assistant sustained injuries during the attack. The incident occurred at Ghoksadanga Railway Station, where the Mathabhanga MLA had arrived to board a train to Kolkata. “There was a group of people who started demonstrating when Barman reached there, asking him about his contribution as an MLA to the constituency in the last four years. The situation worsened when the MLA lost his composure and became embroiled in an argument with those present. At that time, the MLA’s vehicle was attacked,” the officer said.

Some of the agitators allegedly also threw stones at the MLA’s vehicle, shattering the rear windshield, he added.

As Barman reached Ghoksadanga Police Station, a group of TMC workers began demonstrating outside.

“We were holding a peaceful protest demonstration when Barman reached here. We asked the MLA what he has done in the last four years for the people in this constituency. It was at that time he lost his temper,” one TMC worker said.