Mob attacks Bidhannagar Police team during Tangra raid; 6 cops hurt

Kolkata: A team from Bidhannagar South police station was allegedly heckled and assaulted by a mob in the Tangra area on Monday while conducting a raid to apprehend accused persons in a theft case.

Six police personnel were injured in the incident, and a police vehicle was vandalised. The injured officers later returned to Bidhannagar with two accused in custody and were taken to the Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital, from where they were discharged after receiving necessary treatment.

According to sources, an FIR was registered at Bidhannagar South police station on Sunday following a complaint by a resident of IA Block. The complainant alleged that while the family was away on a tour to Mandarmoni, miscreants broke open a window and door of the house and decamped with valuables, including gold and diamond jewellery.

During the investigation, police traced the suspects and identified their location in the Tangra area. On Monday afternoon, a police team from Bidhannagar South, accompanied by personnel from the local police station, reached a residence on DC Dey Road in Tangra to apprehend the accused.

However, a mob allegedly gathered at the spot and obstructed the police from making the arrests. Despite the resistance, the police managed to apprehend two accused, identified as Jumrati and Chikna.

As the team attempted to leave the area with the accused, the mob allegedly assaulted the Bidhannagar South police personnel and vandalised their vehicle.

With assistance from the local police, the team managed to leave the area and reached Tangra Police Station. After completing formalities, the Bidhannagar South police returned with the accused.

Meanwhile, a suo motu case has been registered at Tangra Police Station in connection with the assault on police personnel. An investigation into the incident is underway.