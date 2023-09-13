MMIC Shobha Subba injured in accident

Shobha Subba, the Member of Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the Education department of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Councillor of Ward Number 42 met with an accident while she went for a dengue survey in her ward on Wednesday.

After the survey, Subba was returning home on a motorbike being driven by a man when suddenly a speeding truck hit them.

She jumped off from the motorbike and received head injuries and was rushed to a private nursing home at Sevoke Road in Siliguri.

Pratul Chakraborty, chairman of SMC, Pritikana Biswas and other councillors reached the nursing home on receiving the news.

Subba was released after first-aid treatment. However, after the incident, questions have started to rise about truck movement.

“The accident could have been a big one had I not jumped off the motorbike. Trucks are running uncontrollably causing several accidents. The chairman and I would request the police to take strict action against the truck movement,” said Shobha Subba.