MMIC of Siliguri civic body inspects packaged drinking water units

SILIGURI: With the aim to verify the allegations of illegal boring activities of drinking water, Dulal Dutta, the Member of Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of Water department of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) paid a surprise visit to two packaged drinking water factories at the Iskcon Mandir Road in Siliguri on Tuesday. The officials of borough number five were also present during the operation.



“There is water crisis in the city. Meanwhile, several unscrupulous traders are extracting water by boring without following the rules. There have been complaints at various times. The operation was conducted considering that complaint. Such operations will continue in future also,” said Dulal Dutta.

The drinking water crisis in the city has been going on for a long time. It is being alleged that to meet the demand for drinking water, a group of unscrupulous businessmen continue to supply drinking water by illegally extracting drinking water through boring and they are selling the water in the open market. After getting the complaint, SMC officials have visited the area.

It is being alleged that boring is done in two houses in that area. They then pack the water in bottles and jars and sell those in the market. Dulal Dutta and other SMC officials verified the documents of

the plants.