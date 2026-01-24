MLA’s remarks prompt legal notice from Mayor

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri will send a legal notice to Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh over remarks made about the mayor’s personal income. Speaking to the media on Friday, Deb said he would take legal action in response to what he described as defamatory comments made by the MLA.



The controversy began after MLA Shankar Ghosh staged a 24-hour symbolic hunger strike at Hathi More in Siliguri, protesting alleged deprivation by the state government and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. During the protest, the MLA accused the local governing body of failing to utilise MLA development funds and claimed that no substantial work is being carried out using his allocated funds.

Amid the protest, Ghosh made direct remarks targeting Mayor Gautam Deb, raising questions about his personal income. The MLA reportedly asked: “He moves with bodyguards, organises picnics—where does he get so much money from? What does he do? How much income tax does he pay?” He also made several other comments directed at the Mayor. Reacting strongly, Mayor Gautam Deb said that all records regarding the work done by the municipal corporation and details of MLA fund utilisation are available and transparent. “I will now respond to the MLA’s remarks legally. A legal notice will be sent to him,” Deb stated.

Sources said this is not the first time the MLA has protested against the municipal corporation. Earlier too, he had alleged that the corporation and the state government were deliberately blocking development projects funded under opposition MLAs’ allocations.

During earlier protests, Ghosh criticised Mayor Gautam Deb and Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar. Deb rejected the allegations, presenting data on completed and pending MLA-funded projects. He stated that delays took place due to budget limits, and claimed the MLA was informed.