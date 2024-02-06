MLA pushes to build bridge on Raiganj–Barsoi Road

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj MLA has taken the initiative for the construction of a bridge on the Nagar River.



The state government has already approved the construction of this bridge. However, a ‘No Objection Certificate’ is required from the Bihar government for its construction.

In terms of rail connectivity, Raiganj has lagged behind from other parts of the state. It has been a long-standing demand of the residents to start railway services to Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai from Raiganj station. But till date such trains have not started.

On the other hand Barsoi Junction in Bihar is located around 21 km away from Raiganj Station. Few years back the members of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce had appealed to the state government to construct a road from Raiganj to Barsoi so that the residents of Raiganj could avail long route trains from Barsoi Junction easily. Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj MLA said: “After the survey, we found that it was essential to construct a bridge on Nagar River to reach Barsoi by road. This river runs through both Bengal and Bihar. Our state government has already approved the construction of this bridge.

We also have started correspondence with the Bihar government requesting an NOC. As soon as we get an NOC, the tender process will commence. After the construction of this bridge, residents of Raiganj will have an option to reach Barsoi junction in 20 minutes by road.”