MLA Paresh Adhikari’s son passes away

Cooch Behar: Dr Hirak Jyoti Adhikari, the only son of former minister and Mekhliganj MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari, passed away at the age of 30. The Mekhliganj block is in mourning following this loss.

According to the locals, Jyoti suddenly collapsed at his home on Friday morning and was rushed to Mekhliganj Subdivision Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead due to a massive heart attack. His body was then brought back to his residence.

Upon hearing the news, several prominent figures, including state TMC vice-president Rabindranath Nath Ghosh, Khageswar Roy, and Sitai MLA Jagdish Chandra Barma Basuniya, hurried to the scene. The body was then taken to TMC party office and later to the crematorium.

Jyoti Adhikari was not only a physician but also the leader of the Trinamool Youth Congress and a dedicated social worker. Despite his young age, he had already made a lasting impact in the hearts of people in the region.