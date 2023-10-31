MLA & Min salary hike: Special Assembly session in Nov to discuss two Bills

Kolkata: A special session in the state Assembly is likely to be convened in early November for discussion and passing of two Bills in connection with the increase of salary for the MLAs and ministers of the state.



On October 16, the state government could only introduce the two Bills as Governor C V Ananda Bose did not give his approval.

Since both the Bills have financial implications, the approval from the Governor was required as per law. However, a day after the introduction the Governor gave his nod to the same.

According to sources, a one or two-day special Assembly session is likely to be held between 7 to 9 November.

The two Bills that were introduced on October 16 were — The Bengal Legislative Assembly Member’s Emoluments (Amendment ) Bill 2023 and the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances Amendment Bill 2023.

One of the Bills was introduced by state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and another by state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

The state government is also likely to introduce a Bill in connection with GST as the same has already been passed in Parliament.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, while adjourning the special session held on October 16, had announced that the next session will begin from December 4. However, Assembly sources said that the state wants to pass the Bills before the next session.

“The proceedings for holding the session will start after getting the nod of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” a source said.