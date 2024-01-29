MLA Khageshwar Roy’s car attacked

Jalpaiguri: Miscreants attacked the car of Rajganj Block MLA and Jalpaiguri District Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairman, Khageshwar Roy.



Allegedly, on Sunday night, the car in which Khageshwar Roy was travelling, was targeted and stones pelted. Khageswar Roy filed a written complaint at Rajganj Police Station on Monday, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the incident. The MLA suspects the involvement of Opposition political parties behind the attack. The incident occurred as Khageshwar Roy was visiting various areas of the block on Sunday night to interact with party workers ahead of attending the administrative meeting of the state Chief Minister at Fulbari Maidan on Monday. While en route, miscreants threw stones at his car, damaging the windows. Khageswar Roy escaped unharmed, but some party workers expressed concern that the situation could have been much more dangerous if the stones had come from the front.

Khageswar Roy explained, “I went to the meeting place in Phulbari on Sunday afternoon. Party workers were also scheduled to attend the Chief Minister’s meeting on Monday. I first spoke to the local workers of the Phulbari area to ensure all arrangements were in order. After that, I proceeded to visit the gram panchayats areas one by one. The incident occurred after reaching Kundu Bagan in the Gadra area on the way. Some unidentified individuals fled after pelting stones at the car in the darkness of the night.” He alleged that the opposition orchestrated the attack to disrupt the meeting, preventing people from attending the Chief Minister’s event, especially with Lok Sabha elections approaching. Khageswar Roy believes that the opposition intended to create fear among the local residents.

Pankaj Sarkar, the Inspector-in-Charge of Rajganj Police Station, stated, “An investigation has been initiated after receiving the complaint. Efforts are underway to identify those responsible for the incident.”

Shyam Prasad, the District BJP general secretary, stated, “It is typical of Trinamool to project their issues onto others. This seems to be another instance of infighting. The common people understand everything; it’s merely an attempt to mislead them.”