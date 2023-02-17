MLA Jatu Lahiri no more, CM mourns

KOLKATA: Former Trinamool Congress MLA Jatu Lahiri died on Thursday after suffering from prolonged illness. Lahiri breathed his last at the age of 87 in his residence at Shibpur in Howrah. The five-time legislator had been suffering from age-related ailments.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to his family and followers. "Jatu Lahiri was associated with various social welfare activities. He was elected MLA from Shibpur constituency in Howrah five times. He will live in our memories. His death is an irreparable loss to the political world. I express my condolences to his family members," Banerjee said in a statement.