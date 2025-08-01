MLA hands over Rs 1.5L to assaulted migrant woman worker from his monthly allowance

MALDA: Sajenur Parveen, the woman migrant worker who recently returned from Delhi after allegedly facing police brutality, received financial aid from local MLA Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, on Friday. Ghosh handed over a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh to Sajenur from his monthly honorarium to help her rebuild her life and construct a new home in her native village of Pirozpur in Chanchal, Malda.

The MLA presented the cheque at his office in the presence of local administrative officials, including sub-divisional officer Souvik Mukherje. “This is not charity—this is our responsibility. Sajenur has gone through immense trauma, and this assistance is a small step to restore her dignity,” said Ghosh during the handover.

Sajenur, who worked as a sanitation worker in Delhi’s Geeta Colony with her husband Moktar Khan, returned home on Thursday amidst heavy police protection and administrative convoy. Her return followed national outrage over the alleged mistreatment by Delhi Police, which included physical assault and wrongful detention of her family. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had posted a video on social media last Sunday, alleging that Delhi Police had branded Sajenur and her minor children as Bangladeshi nationals, assaulted them, and detained the entire family. The CM’s tweet triggered widespread political and media attention. Describing the incident, Sajenur said: “Four people came to our house pretending to be police. They called us Bangladeshis and forced us into a vehicle. At the park, they beat me. My child fell from my arms and got hurt.” Though Delhi Police denied the allegations in a press conference, calling it a “fabricated political plot” involving local TMC leaders, Sajenur and her supporters, including TMC leader Firhad Hakim and Kunal Ghosh, held a counter press conference upon returning to Kolkata, firmly rejecting the police’s version.

On Thursday, the family received relief materials and police protection, with officials urging villagers to avoid unknown visitors. “We want her to feel safe in her own land,” said Chanchal IC Purnendu Kundu. Meanwhile, Binod Rishi, a migrant worker from Shamukha village who returned fearing harassment by Delhi Police, received financial aid from TMC’s Bulbul Khan for his daughter’s wedding, after returning home without his unpaid wages and facing severe hardship.