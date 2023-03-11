MLA Bayron Biswas meets Speaker at Assembly

Kolkata: Congress candidate Bayron Biswas who recently won the bypolls at Sagardighi met Speaker Biman Banerjee at his chamber in the Bengal legislative Assembly on Saturday.



According to sources, Biswas came to speak with Banerjee regarding his oath-taking as MLA. Biswas claimed that the Speaker informed him that he has received no written letter from Raj Bhavan in this matter and assured him of action as soon as he receives the same.

Biswas later met Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan and discussed the matter.

Biswas, backed by the Left, won the Sagardighi Assembly bypoll in Murshidabad by a margin of 22,986 votes on Thursday, defeating

Trinamool Congress’s Debasish Banerjee.