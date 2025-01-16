MJN Medical College to utilise ‘unspent development funds’

Cooch Behar: The MJN Medical College which had returned nearly Rs 1 crore after failing to utilise completely the development funds last year, the institution is facing a similar situation this year as well. Funds amounting to over Rs 1 crore are yet to be spent.

To address the issue, a meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) was held on Wednesday evening, during which strong directives for optimal fund utilisation were issued. RKS member Abhijit Dey Bhowmik urged committee members to prevent the repeat of last year’s lapse and called for immediate action to execute key development projects effectively.The medical college authorities have already outlined several measures. Key decisions from the meeting include the relocation of the outpatient department (OPD) to the newly constructed Covid hospital. Additionally, plans are in place to resume construction of a three-storey maternity department building, which had been halted due to earlier objections. Applications for the necessary permissions will be submitted to the state government and the District Magistrate. Dr Nirmal Kumar Mandal, Principal of MJN Medical College, stated: “We discussed several critical issues, including securing alternative saline supplies after a recent cancellation. A formal request will be sent to the Health department. We are also preparing proposals for a super-speciality infrastructure next to the academic building, proposal for which will be submitted for approval.”

About the maternity department, RKS member Bhowmik said: “The original plan was for a nine-storey maternity wing, but permissions were granted for only three floors. Completing the remaining structure would enable us to provide critical care services.

Applications for necessary permissions will be submitted to expedite the process.” He also stressed resource optimisation, adding: “The OPD will be relocated to the Covid hospital, and the existing space will be repurposed for other essential services. Returning unutilized funds, as happened last year, is unacceptable. Every rupee allocated must be used effectively to enhance healthcare services.”