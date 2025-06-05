MJN Medical College staffer accused of indecent behaviour with student

Cooch Behar: A staff member of MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar has been accused of indecent behaviour towards a female student enrolled in the Diploma course. The allegation has sparked widespread concern among students and guardians.

According to the complaint, Ashok Kumar Saha, a Laboratory Medical Technologist in the Pathology department, allegedly misbehaved with several female students during lab sessions. He is accused of making obscene remarks, holding students’ hands without consent and threatening or even physically assaulting those who objected. The matter escalated on Thursday when Saha allegedly forcibly held the hand of a female student. When she protested, he reportedly slapped her. This incident prompted the student, her family and classmates to lodge a formal written complaint with the principal of the college. The student’s family has also indicated their intention to file a police complaint regarding the incident.

In response, MJN Medical College Principal Nirmal Kumar Mandal confirmed that a formal complaint had been submitted by two students against the staff member in question. “The accused officer had previously faced internal complaints of misconduct with other staff members, but this is the first time students have come forward with such serious allegations,” Mandal stated. He added that a four-member internal inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter. “The committee will submit its report within seven days. Based on their findings, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.