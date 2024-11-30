MJN Medical College Hospital: Panel formed for smooth examination process

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar’s MJN Medical College and Hospital has initiated comprehensive preparations for the upcoming MBBS examinations, set to begin on January 6 and January 16 in two phases. A four-member special committee has been constituted to ensure the examinations are conducted without any disruptions or controversies.

The committee comprises the Principal, centre in-charge, dean and a medical college officer. Principal Nirmal Kumar Mandal convened a meeting to outline measures for a smooth examination.

Addressing the media, Mandal stated: “In previous years, the examination process faced numerous complaints. This year, we have formed a dedicated team to address these concerns and ensure a transparent and orderly examination.”

As part of the protocol, the question papers will be delivered via email at 10 am on the examination day. These will then be printed under the supervision of the principal and securely dispatched to the designated examination halls.

Last year’s examinations were marred by allegations of malpractice, including cheating facilitated by external sources and threatening calls to examinees. Former centre in-charge Tanmay Mohonta had filed formal complaints regarding these incidents. However, some students countered with allegations against Mohonta, leading to significant unrest.

Determined to avoid a repeat of such incidents, the college authorities are taking stringent measures this year. The newly-formed committee will oversee the entire examination process to uphold integrity and ensure smooth conduct.