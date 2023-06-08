Mixed response to strike called by tribals

raiganj: The twelve hour general strike called by United Forum of All Adivasi organisation, had a mixed response in North Dinajpur district.

As a mark of protest against the proposed inclusion of “non tribal” people to the Schedule Tribe list, 25 Adibasi organisations had called this strike. In North Dinajpur district the Adivasi people armed with bow and arrows and hatchets blocked National Highway 34 at Siliguri More for hours. Buses, taxis and other passenger vehicles remained off the road. The government offices functioned as normal.