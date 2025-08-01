Mixed emotions mark 11th yr of Indo-Bangla Enclave Exchange

COOCH BEHAR: The 11th anniversary of the historic Indo-Bangladesh Enclave Exchange was celebrated with enthusiasm and emotion in the villages of Madhya Moshaldanga and Poaturkuthi in Dinhata. However amidst the celebrations a pall of uncertainty and gloom hung heavy.

The celebrations commenced at 12:01 am on Friday and continued throughout the day with the hoisting of the Indian national flag, followed by cultural programmes and community gatherings that echoed the joy of newfound citizenship. However, growing concerns over the implications of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have sparked fear and unrest among residents. Many families report sleepless nights, haunted by the uncertainty surrounding their status and the safety of loved ones working in other states.

Saddam Hossain, a resident of Poaturkuthi, shared: “Many of our youth have migrated to other states for work. Recently, reports of harassment of Bengali-speaking individuals in places like Haryana and Delhi have reached us. It’s deeply distressing. Though we are Indian citizens, we are often treated as illegal immigrants elsewhere. This must stop.”

Echoing the sentiment, Jaynal Abedin of Moshaldanga said: “We oppose illegal infiltration, but the indiscriminate targeting of Bengali-speaking citizens must end. Both the state and central governments should take immediate steps to address this growing issue.”

The Enclave Exchange Agreement, signed between India and Bangladesh on July 31, 2015, came into effect on August 1, marking a watershed moment for thousands of stateless people. Under this agreement, 162 enclaves were swapped between India and Bangladesh—111 Indian enclaves became part of Bangladesh, while 51 Bangladeshi enclaves were integrated into Indian territory. For many, this transition signified not just a change in borders, but the end of decades-long statelessness and the beginning of a new life with rights and identity.

Residents of Moshaldanga and Poaturkuthi, once isolated and overlooked, now celebrate this day as a symbol of their liberation. “This is not just a day of celebration; it is a reminder of our long struggle for identity,” said a local resident during the flag-hoisting ceremony.