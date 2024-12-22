Mithun’s factional feud remark puts state BJP at unease

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty is learnt to have courted controversy following his remarks that his party colleague Locket Chatterjee lost the Lok Sabha elections in Hooghly seat owing to factional feud within the party.

During a special membership drive in Pandua, Hooghly, Chakraborty is learnt to have regretted the poor poll results of his party, attributing it to schism within the party-fold. He said that Locket Chatter was set to win the Hooghly seat with ease but the factional feud with party workers prevented her from clinching victory.

He is learnt to have also expressed his discontent in alleged failure of the state BJP in recruiting members who would fight unitedly for the party instead of rattling sabres among themselves for cynical gains.

In October, Union Home minister Amit Shah had launched the state BJP’s membership drive at the Salt Lake EZCC. Mithun was also a speaker there.

The target of gathering members in the Hooghly organisational district of BJP was 3 lakh but so far, 51,000 members have been found. Sources said deficiency is also apparent in the case of active members. The active members were supposed to be 3,000, but 363 have become active members.

Mithun sought to ask the workers what he would reply to the top leadership. Chakraborty also told the workers that he has instructions that any worker who is found not working for the party will be removed.