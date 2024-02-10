Mithun Chakraborty suffers brain stroke

KOLKATA: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is presently in Kolkata for the shooting of Bengali film ‘Shastri’, suffered Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke) of the brain on Saturday, the hospital said in an official statement.



At 9.40 am, TMC MLA and actor-producer Soham Chakraborty rushed the ‘Disco Dancer’ actor to the hospital after he complained of weakness in right upper and lower limbs. According to the hospital, the superstar was initially taken to the emergency department where he underwent radiology investiga-tions including an MRI of the brain. “He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke) of the brain,” said the hospital in their statement. Now, the ‘Mrigayaa’ actor is “fully con-scious, well-oriented and consumed soft diet.” The megastar is being evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.

Debashree Roy, who has reunited with the ‘MLA Fatakeshto’ actor after 16 years for ‘Shastri’, visited the hospital to meet Mithun. “His condition is stable, and therefore, I am going home with a smiling face,” she said.

Mithun was honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award on January 24, 2024. After the success of ‘Pro-japoti’ last year, he returned to the Bengali big screen with ‘Kabuliwala.’ Tollywood actors are currently expressing concern about his health.