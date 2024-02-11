‘Mithun Chakraborty recuperating well’

Kolkata: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after he complained of uneasiness, is “recuperating well,” the hospital said in an official statement. Before the ‘Agneepath’ actor is discharged, the doctors will conduct some more tests. Presently, he has been advised rest.



“He is fully conscious, well-oriented, active and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations prior to the discharge,” said the hospital on Sunday.

The National Award-winning actor, who was shooting in Kolkata for the Bengali film ‘Shastri’, was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke) of the brain on Saturday.

TMC MLA and actor-producer Soham Chakraborty rushed the veteran actor to the hospital. From TMC MP-actor Dev, TMC MLA-director Raj Chakraborty to Debashree Roy and Sourav Ganguly, several celebs visited Mithun at the hospital.