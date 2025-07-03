Mission Nirmal Bangla: Bengal bags Skoch Award

Kolkata: The West Bengal Panchayats and Rural Development Department has been awarded the prestigious Skoch Award by the Centre for its exemplary work under Mission Nirmal Bangla, particularly in solid and plastic waste management.

The state will receive awards for ‘Participation of Rural Women in Solid Waste Management’ and ‘Plastic Waste Management’.

Minister Becharam Manna also announced a FICCI nomination and inaugurated a bottle-shredding machine to aid plastic reuse in road construction.

With 70 km of plastic roads completed, more initiatives—including incentive-based bottle recycling—are planned.

Activities from July 1 to 3 will mark International Plastic Bag Free Day across the state, promoting sustainable practices.