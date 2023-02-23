Missing youth’s decomposed body found in Uluberia

The body of a 19-year-old Behala youth residing in the Senhati Colony, who was missing since February 14, was found in Uluberia on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Hardik Das. According to sources, Das left home on February 14 but did not return. His family members tried contacting him on his mobile phone but failed. They even tried looking for him in all possible places but could not trace him. On February 17, the victim’s father, Himadri Das, lodged a complaint of abduction at the Behala Police Station.

Based on the complaint filed by the father, police registered an FIR under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), against an unknown person on charges of kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly, and wrongfully, to confine a person.

Hardik’s picture and other descriptions were circulated across all police stations as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The Missing Persons’ Squad (MPS) of the Kolkata Police was informed as well. On Tuesday, the Behala Police Station came to know of a body with a similar description in the canal of Hirapur Kantakhali, near a brick field in Uluberia. Subsequently, the cops then informed the father after which he, along with Hardik’s other family members, went to the Uluberia Sub-Divisional Hospital morgue and identified the body.

Sources informed that the body was in a decomposed condition at the time of recovery. The autopsy surgeon informed police that no external injury mark was noticed during the autopsy. Police are probing the case to find out what exactly happened to the victim.Cops are waiting for the autopsy report in order to find out the cause of death. If any sign of murder is found, the details will be shared with the Behala Police Station, who will then initiate a probe.