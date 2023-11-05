Missing woman’s body found hanging in bamboo grove

Cooch Behar: The body of a woman who was missing for five days was found hanging in a bamboo grove next to her house, in Gadopota village of the Sitalkuchi block, Cooch Behar. Anwara Bibi (45) was a resident of the village. Locals spotted her hanging body in the bamboo garden on Sunday.

After receiving the information, Sitalkuchi Police recovered the body. The woman’s husband, Akchir Ali, alleged: “My wife was missing for five days. My family has a long-standing land dispute with my two brothers, Azgar and Afsar Ali. I believe they abducted my wife, killed her and left her in the bamboo grove.”

However, Azgar Ali and Afsar Ali denied these allegations. According to Sitalkuchi Police, the body has been sent for post-mortem. The matter is under investigation.