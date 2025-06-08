Missing poster out for boy ‘tortured’ in Maheshtala factory

Kolkata: Police have released a missing person poster for 14-year-old Samsad Ali, the minor boy allegedly tortured inside a jeans manufacturing unit in Maheshtala, South 24 Parganas. Despite multiple arrests and extensive search operations, the boy has remained untraceable since the morning of May 30. The poster, which has been circulated in the area and forwarded to neighbouring districts, includes the boy’s photograph, name, age, father’s name, physical description, and details of the clothing he was last seen wearing, a pair of full-length trousers and a vest. The notice urges citizens to contact Rabindra Nagar Police Station or call the contact numbers provided if they have any leads.

The case came to public attention after a distressing video went viral on social media earlier this week, showing the minor being beaten while hanging upside down and subjected to electric shocks, purportedly over an accusation of mobile phone theft. Following the video’s wide circulation, the boy’s family, residents of Chogoria village in Islampur, North Dinajpur, lodged complaints with both Rabindra Nagar Police Station and the Patagora Police Outpost in Islampur. Samsad had reportedly been working at the factory during his school holidays. During the course of the investigation, factory owner Shahenshah, the main accused, along with others, was arrested. According to police sources, the accused are being interrogated, but their statements have been inconsistent.