Missing for past 3 days, 11-year-old found dead

Kolkata: An 11-year-old boy who was missing for the past three days was found dead from inside a bathroom of his neighbour’s house on Thursday afternoon. Preliminary autopsy report opined that the boy was strangled to death.

According to sources, the boy, a resident of Kajipara area, was missing since Sunday. He had gone to buy some food. When he did not return till night, his family members started looking for the boy. After searching, when the boy was not found his family members lodged a missing diary at the Barasat Police Station. Though police started investigation and circulated the picture of the boy as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), he remained untraced until Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, local residents of Kajipara felt a foul smell coming from inside a bathroom of the house belonging to the neighbour of the boy. When the door was opened, the boy’s decomposed body was discovered and immediately, the police were informed.

When cops arrived at the spot, local residents started agitating against the police. Later, police assured the residents of necessary action following which the body was recovered and sent for autopsy. Sources informed that police have detained a few people for interrogation. Superintendent of Police (SP), Barasat Police District, Pratiksha Jharkhariya said that the autopsy surgeon opined that the boy was strangled to death.