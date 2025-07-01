Missing for 7 yrs, mentally-challenged youth from India found in Bangladesh

Malda: A mentally-challenged youth from Malda’s Harishchandrapur area, who was missing for the past seven years, has been located in Bangladesh. The youth, Golam Mostafa (29), hails from Jabra Bagmara village under the Mahendrapur Gram Panchayat (GP).

According to his family, Golam went missing mysteriously seven years ago. Despite desperate searches by his aging parents, he could not be traced. Recently, a photo of Golam surfaced on social media showing him in what appears to be a rehabilitation or correctional facility in the Dinajpur district of Bangladesh. Alongside the photo was a caption with his current location, which caught the attention of locals in Harishchandrapur.

“When we saw the photo, we immediately recognised him and informed his family,” said Abdul Haiyum, a local Panchayat member. “We have spoken to a voluntary organisation that is trying to establish contact with the authorities in Bangladesh. Efforts are being made to bring him back home safely.” Following the viral social media post, Harishchandrapur Police visited Golam’s residence to verify the situation.

The administration has since initiated communication with the Bangladesh High Commission in an effort to repatriate him. “I never imagined I’d see my son again,” said Golam’s father, Sheikh Anarul, with teary eyes.

“He suddenly became mentally unstable and then disappeared. Now we are worried about how to bring him back. We hope the authorities help us.” The case has sparked numerous questions regarding how the mentally unwell youth crossed the international border and ended up in Bangladesh. Investigations

are underway. Meanwhile, his family clings to the hope of a long-awaited reunion, as cross-border efforts begin to intensify.