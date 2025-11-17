Missing for 5 yrs, migrant from Hili found in Maharashtra

BALURGHAT: After five long years of despair, court battles and fading hope, a mentally unstable youth from Hili who had gone missing in Bihar has finally been traced—hundreds of kilometres away in Maharashtra. The dramatic rescue was carried out by Hili Police after two local youths spotted the missing man at a construction site in Pune.

The missing youth, 28-year-old Sujit Das of Ujal village, had left for Muzaffarpur in Bihar with his impoverished family in 2020 to work as a migrant labourer. On October 15 that year, a contractor, Virendra Kumar, took Sujit to his residence for work—after which Sujit vanished. His family searched desperately before attempting to lodge a missing diary at Muzaffarpur Police Station. The Bihar police redirected them to Hili Police Station, which also refused to take the complaint.

A month later, with the help of a lawyer, Sujit’s mother sent letters to both police stations. She also filed a complaint under Section 156(3) of the CrPC at Balurghat Court, leading to a case being registered in Muzaffarpur. Yet the investigation made no progress. In 2023, the family approached Patna High Court with a habeas corpus plea. The court reprimanded the concerned investigating officer and ordered his suspension. Following this, Muzaffarpur Police revived the probe, even announcing a Rs 3 lakh reward for information on Sujit.

Meanwhile, the related case in Balurghat Court stalled after the death of local contractor Rathin Mahanto, an accused in the case.

The breakthrough came recently when two youths from Southpara in Hili, working at Lodha Construction in Pune’s Hinjawadi area, recognised Sujit. They informed his family, who identified him via video call. The family rushed to Hili Police Station, prompting the police to reopen the case. On Friday, police approached Balurghat Court seeking approval and simultaneously filed a fresh case to expedite action.

A two-member police team left for Maharashtra on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, assisted by Hinjawadi Police, ASI Newton Sarkar and constable Manas Biswas rescued Sujit from the construction site. Investigators are now probing how Sujit travelled from Bihar to Maharashtra, whether he was confined and the possible role of contractors.

Sujit’s father, Jhontu Das, overwhelmed with emotion, said: “After five years, I have my son back. This is the greatest joy of my life. I thank everyone who helped us.” Hili IC Shirshendu Das said: “We acted immediately after receiving information. Our team successfully rescued Sujit. Legal formalities are underway and he will be handed over to his family soon.”