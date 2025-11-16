Missing elderly man found dead in swamp

Kolkata: An elderly man who went missing from the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital a few days ago was found dead from a swamp on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Arzed Fakir, aged about 73 years, was a resident of the Gokarni area of Magrahat in South 24-Parganas. The elderly man was admitted to the Diamond Harbour Hospital by his son on November 6 after suffering a brain stroke. After a few days of treatment, the old man’s physical condition improved slightly.

On November 11, when his son arrived at the hospital he found his father was not there in the bed. Despite looking for Arzed everywhere and

asking the security guards about his father’s whereabouts, the elderly man was not found. Later, a missing diary was lodged at the Diamond Harbour Police Station.

On Sunday morning, a few locals spotted an elderly man lying dead in a swamp in Ward 10 of Diamond Harbour Municipality. Immediately police were informed. Cops recovered the body and subsequently found that it was Arzed’s body. The body has been sent for autopsy. Controversy cropped up about how a patient left the hospital without getting noticed by any staff or the security personnel. A probe has been launched.