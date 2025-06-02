Missing Customs officer found dead in Birpara

Alipurduar: The decomposed body of a missing Customs officer was recovered from a betel nut plantation in Birpara on Monday. The officer, Narayan Barman (43), a resident of Sukantapally in Siliguri, was missing since Friday night. Posted in Birpara, Barman’s mobile phone had been switched off, leading his family to file a missing person’s complaint at Birpara Police Station on Saturday. Police then launched a search operation.

On Monday afternoon, his body was found in a bush in the Upper Line area of Birpara. His mobile phone was discovered in his pocket. Preliminary investigations suggest he may have slipped and drowned in floodwaters during heavy rains on Friday. However, police officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted at Cooch Behar Medical College on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “We suspect he was swept away by sudden flood waters. The cause will be clear after the post-mortem.”