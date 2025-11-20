Missing child found 27 days after murder of her mother

Siliguri: 27 days after the murder of Sabi Kumari in a hotel near New Jalpaiguri (NJP), police have finally traced her missing three-year-old daughter. The child was found at a child care home in Samastipur, Bihar, following an investigation by the NJP police.

On October 24, Sabi’s body was recovered from the hotel. Police later learnt that she was a resident of Katihar district in Bihar. She was married and lived in Mara Para of Kumedpur. Family members said Sabi had left her parental home saying she was going to her in-laws’ house. However, she went missing after October 20. Later it was found that she had checked into the hotel with her partner, 29-year-old Chet Narayan Das of Pual, Bihar, using a false name.

Sabi was found dead inside the hotel room, while her child had gone missing. The child was eventually dropped at Samastipur Station, where GRP officials rescued her and sent her to a child home.