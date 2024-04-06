Missing body parts of victim recovered; kin alleges black magic by accused

Kolkata: In a massive turn of events, the police recovered the missing body parts of Durga Sarkhel, the woman tragically killed in Watgunge, from Chotkol Ghat area on Friday after checking the CCTV footage of the area. The police checked the footage according to the route that Nilanjan had availed.



Sarkhel’s life was cut short in a heinous act of violence, leaving authorities to grapple with the unsettling mystery of her missing body parts. Sources close to the investigation reveal that police suspect that the accused — Nilanjan Sarkhel, who is the brother-in-law of the deceased, might have disposed of the missing body parts in the river somewhere between the Swing Bridge and Daighat. Investigators are focusing their search efforts on this area by checking the CCTV footage to find more evidence. During the investigation, sleuths came to know that Durga’s husband fled from a rehabilitation facility on Monday and purportedly stole a sum of Rs 5,000. The ongoing probe also revealed that the deceased’s husband had taken Rs 5,000 from Nilanjan sparking tensions between the two.

Sources claimed that Nilanjan was actively attempting to sow confusion by altering his statement multiple times during questioning.

On Friday, the forensic experts visited the house in Watgunge where Durga’s body was chopped off. Meanwhile, adding a new dimension to the investigation, members of Durga’s maternal family have come forward with allegations of black magic practices allegedly involving Nilanjan. Cops are now exploring this angle too as part of their comprehensive investigation.

The forensic team also went to the spot where a few body parts of the victim were found.

This apart, cops reportedly came to know that after chopping off the body, Nilanjan carried the body parts on his bicycle.

According to the investigation so far, there was a family dispute between Durga and Nilanjan Sarkhel over running the family. Durga’s husband, who is a drug addict, was sent to a home recently. Since then Nilanjan used to run his brother’s family. Over the issue, altercations took place several times.

Upon checking the CCTV footage of the area where Durga used to live, police spotted Nilanjan coming out and entering the house with the plastic sheet used for wrapping the bag inside which Durga’s mutilated body was kept.