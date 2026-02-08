Missed the final roll? voters can still apply

Kolkata: Voters in the city who fail to find their names in the final electoral rolls need not lose hope. The Election Commission has clarified that eligible electors will be given another opportunity to get enrolled and exercise their franchise, even after the final voter list is published.



According to election officials, those who could not attend verification hearings and later discover that their names have been deleted can submit a fresh application for inclusion by filing Form 6.

The application can be submitted both online and through the local election office, along with valid identity and address documents. For electors who attended the hearings and completed the documentation process but still find their names missing from the final rolls, a separate redressal mechanism has been outlined. Such voters must approach the District Election Officer (DEO) first. The DEO will examine the application and may call the applicant for a hearing to review the claim.

Officials added that applications must be submitted within five days of the publication of the final electoral rolls. If the DEO does not approve the request, the elector can escalate the matter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for further review.

The Election Commission has urged voters to verify their status at the earliest and use the available grievance redressal channels to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded from the electoral process.