Miscreants vandalised a home in Jamurivita

SILIGURI: Miscreants carried out an attack at a residence in Jamurivita area of Fulbari No. 1 Gram Panchayat late on Wednesday night. They vandalised the house of one Arup Ghosh, for 30 minutes. Doors, windows, vehicles in the backyard were damaged. CCTV hard drives were stolen.



The house owner, who was away during the attack, was informed by tenants about the incident. Upon returning, they found their home ransacked, with valuable items, including gold jewelry missing.

The attack is believed to be linked to a family dispute. A complaint has been lodged at the New Jalpaiguri police station, and the police have launched an investigation. Arup Ghosh, the owner of the house, stated: “We have some family issues with those who vandalised our property. We have lodged a written complaint at the police station. We want the police to take action.”