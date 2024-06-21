Miscreants vandalise TMC office in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Miscreants vandalised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office at Kandura More, Mathabhanga Hazrahat Gram Panchayat in Cooch Behar. The Trinamool alleged that miscreants attacked the party office on Thursday night.



In protest, TMC workers blocked the road connecting Kandura More to Mathabhanga Hazrahat. After receiving the news, a large police force from Mathabhanga Police station arrived at the spot. The TMC workers finally lifted the blockade with the assurance of the police.

Hashem Ali, president of TMC Mathabhanga Block 1, complained: “The miscreants are addicted to opium and marijuana. They openly indulge in their addictions. Miscreants face challenges because of our party office.

At around 10 pm on Thursday, we locked the party office and went home. In the morning, local residents reported that the party office

was vandalised.

When I arrived, I saw that the Chief Minister’s photo was torn down and the chairs, tables and TV were all broken. We have reported the matter to the police. Let them investigate and arrest the culprits.”