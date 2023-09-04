Miscreants vandalise house

Siliguri: Miscreants allegedly vandalised a residence at Uttarayan Township in Siliguri when the owner of the house asked them not to consume alcohol in the open inside the township. The incident raised questions about the safety and security of residents of these townships. They have demanded stringent police action.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when Tapan Das, the owner of the house, was returning home and saw two girls and a youth consuming alcohol in the open inside the township. He requested them not to do so and after a heated exchange, he left.

A group of youths then arrived in front of his house and started vandalising Das’s house with baseball bats. Tapan Das’s wife, who arrived at that moment in a car, was stopped and the miscreants allegedly harassed her. They also broke the mirror of the car and left.

The family informed the Uttarayan Out Post Police and Matigara Police, who immediately detained two youths. They were released later. Piyal Das, Tapan Das’s son on Monday, raised allegations that the police were not taking appropriate action.