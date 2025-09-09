Miscreants uproot tea bushes along India–Bangladesh border in Childanga

Jalpaiguri: Tension has resurfaced along the unfenced India–Bangladesh border at South Berubari’s Childanga after miscreants allegedly uprooted several small tea gardens developed by local youths.

Tea bushes spread over nearly five bighas of land were destroyed out of about 200 bighas of plantations. Alarmed by the attack, small tea growers, the South Berubari Panchayat and the Border Pratiraksha Committee have lodged complaints with the block administration and police. Many garden owners are now reluctant to pluck leaves out of fear.

Jalpaiguri Sadar BDO Mihir Karmakar said the administration has already intervened in the matter. Childanga, part of the Adverse Area on the Bangladesh border, has a history of disputes. Land documents are reportedly in the names of Bangladeshi national Iman Ali and local resident Dharani Das. During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, Iman Ali fled to Pakistan, leaving the land under Das’s possession. Since then, alleged cross-border miscreants have repeatedly attempted to seize it.

In 2004–05, the South Berubari Panchayat cleared jungles in the area and allowed unemployed youths to set up small tea gardens. Today, around 16 gardens operate across 200 bighas. On Monday, local grower Paritosh Das filed a written police complaint over the destruction of tea bushes.

Despite earlier settlements, unrest continues. Last year, individuals claiming ownership admitted in writing to the administration that they worked only as labourers in the gardens. Yet, between August 30 and September 5, miscreants again vandalised several plots.

Saradaprasad Das, joint secretary of the South Berubari Pratiraksha Committee, said: “The land in Childanga belongs to local resident Dharani Das. If police and administration do not act swiftly, the situation will worsen.”

South Berubari Panchayat deputy chief Annakanta Das confirmed the incident had been reported, while Trinamool leader Bimal Das called the issue “sensitive” and under party watch.